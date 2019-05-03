Mr. Billy Ray Franks, 88, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019, at the Suwannee Valley Care Center (Haven Hospice) in Lake City, FL. following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Charles and Dora Havener Franks and was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. He had made Ft. White his home for the past thirty years after moving from Oklahoma. He enjoyed his airplane, fishing, and could fix anything, and he loved his grandbabies.

He is survived by two sons Danny Franks, and Steven Franks both of Lake City, FL; one daughter Barbara Mosbey (T.H.) Kilgore, TX; one brother Jim Franks, Oklahoma. Four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL 32025.