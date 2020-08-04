Mr. Bobby Andreu

Mr. Bobby R. Andreu, 80. a life-long resident of Lake City passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. He retired several years ago from the State of Florida. Prior to that, he was a small business owner. He was a US Army veteran and served in Korea. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, a sister, a son Denny Parker, and a daughter Penny Luck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Colleen Andreu; sons, Jimmy Parker (Diana), Doug Parker (Patti), Tommy Parker (Trish), Dallas Hancock, and a daughter Donna Whitfield ; 10 grandchildren, Jenifer, Wes, Jason, Kevin, Jamie, Alisha, Casey, Stephanie & Candace and Brandon, 15 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.(please add our FH info)
