Mr. Cecil Thurman Martin, 85 of Fort White, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Malcolm Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born in Fort White, Florida, the fourth of nine living children, to the late John W. Martin and Mary Elizabeth Hudson Martin. Mr. Martin was a lifelong resident and farmer in Fort White. He was of the Baptist faith, raised in Elim Baptist Church and enjoyed attending church when able. Being a farmer, he was a Jack of All Trades and he loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris Williams Martin, one son, Paul Thurman Martin, two brothers, Willie Martin and Riley Martin, and one sister, Lottie Dicks.
Survivors include two sons, Tommy Martin, Lake City and Jerry Martin (Tassie), Fort White; three daughters, Carol Johnson and Darlene Crawford (Darryl) both of Providence, and Rosemary Jones (Mick), Fort White; two brothers, Robert Martin, Lake City and Earl Martin (Mattie Pearl), Fort White; three sisters, Mary Ester Felton (Jerry), Marie Fountain (Fritz) and Dottie Shaw (Ray), all of Lake City; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fort White Cemetery, Fort White, FL, with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019