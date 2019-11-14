Mr. Charles Edward Mizell, 84, of Wellborn, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 14, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. He was born in Wellborn on January 5, 1935 to the late Carl Mizell and Gladys Blair Mizell. He has been a lifelong resident of the Suwannee County area and was a member of the Wellborn Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran and worked for over 35 years with the Florida Rock Company in Jacksonville before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed and loved cheering on the Florida Gators. He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; Warren C. Mizell, Bernard Mizell, Betty Butts and Joyce Simmons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth McLeran Mizell of Wellborn; brother-in-law, Eddie Joe McLeran of Wellborn; sister-in-law, Mary Gem Wester (Murle) of Ponte Vedra and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Mizell will be conducted on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Wellborn Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McCall officiating. Interment will follow in the Wellborn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019