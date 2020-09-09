1/1
Mr. Chester Johnson
Mr. Chester Johnson, 70, of White Springs, passed away on September 6, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born in Hartsville, Tennessee on March 2, 1950 to Willie and Lena Johnson.
Mr. Johnson lived in Columbia County for the last fifty-five years. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator as a logger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that involved the outdoors. He was a devoted family man. His grandchildren lovingly called him "Papa".
He was predeceased by his son, Chet Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Margaret Johnson, White Springs; his son, Michael (Trish) Johnson, Lake City; his daughter, Holly Johnson, White Springs; several siblings including a special brother, Johnny Johnson; grandchildren, Ashley Norris, Dylan Davis, Dustin Davis, Ryder Johnson, Hayden Johnson and Katie Johnson; great-grandson John David Norris and another great-grandson, Riley Johnson to carry on the family name is due December 2020.
Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
