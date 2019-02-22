Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Chett Leary. View Sign



Funeral services for Mr. Leary will be conducted on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at a later date. Visitation with the family will be held THIS Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4-6:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234 Please share fond memories or messages of condolence on-line at Mr. Chett Clinton Leary, 55, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the Shands at Lake Shore Hospital E.R. A lifelong resident of Lake City he was the son of the late Harry Clinton II and Eva Henrietta Williams Leary. Chett began his employment with Brown-Vann Carpet One in the late 1980s. Throughout his thirty years he was a valued employee and friend to everyone with whom he came in contact. He also worked for a short time with Waynes Carpet Plus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved to play his Play Station 4, and the game Battle Pirates. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Kirby, his grandfather, Harry C. Leary, Sr., a brother Harry C. Leary, III and his sister Linda Chester. Mr. Leary was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years Helen Leary; a son, Daniel Crane (Katherine) Saucier, MS; a daughter Nicole Williams (Ron) Jacksonville, FL; two brothers Rhett C. Leary (Laurel) Chuluota, FL; and Brett C. Leary, Horseshoe, Beach, FL; a niece Sheldon Leary, a nephew, Joey Leary; two great nephews and two sisters-in-law, Mary Sapp and Elizabeth Holland. Two very close friends, Daniel Avery and Frances Driggers, of Lake City, FL; and his six grandchildren, Rory Roar, Ali Gator, Kholie Bear, Sabrina, Damen, and Kyle also survive. Mr. Leary was also excitedly awaiting the arrival of two additional grandchildren.Funeral services for Mr. Leary will be conducted on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at a later date. Visitation with the family will be held THIS Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4-6:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234 Please share fond memories or messages of condolence on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home

