Mr. Clarence Rice Jr., age 72, a resident of Lake City, Fl. passed away Thursday February 13,2020 at his home.
He was the son of the late Mr. Clarence Rice, Sr. and the late Mrs. Annie Garland.
He was educated in the Columbia County Public School System and was employed by P. D. Cason for many years.
Mr. Clarence Rice, Jr. was also preceded in death by a son Michael Rice and sisters; Dynell Rice and Dorther Rice.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children; Toney Rice, Vincent Rice, Danny Jones, Twanda Murphy, Tina Jones, Jack Skipper, Benjamin Ben (Altonia) Skipper and Virginia Hughes.His sibling; Eddie (Dorther) Rice, Dell Rice, Rommie Lee Rice, Nazzie Lee (Sandra) Rice, Shelton (Terry) Rice, Shellie Jonas, Earnestine Rice, Hilda Rice and Oleatha (Allen ) Byrd.
Devoted Aunts and uncles; Gladys Walker,Samuel (Eddie Mae) Walker, Ben (Blanche) Walker and Allen (Patricia) Walker. A host of grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews,cousins and friends.
Funeral Service Mr. Clarence Rice, Jr. will be held 11:00am Saturday February 22, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, 251 N E Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055, Pastor Nathaniel Williams, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery , Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020