Mr. Corbett Horne, Jr., 72, passed away June 16, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Corbett and Cassie Clark Horne, Sr. He is preceded in death by one brother Glenn Horne, and two sisters Ann Mae Harris and Annette Lee.

He has lived in Lake City all his life and was the owner and operator of Corbett Horne Land Surveying Company for many years. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, riding the dirt roads and he loved his truck. He was the founder and honorary member of the RSGC and BPW.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years of marriage, Sandra Horne, Branford, FL; three daughters Becky Godbey (Doug) Branford, FL; Lisa Jacobs (Dave) Gainesville, FL; and Teresa Wilmoth, Lakeland, FL; three brothers Leo Horne (Liz) Lake City, FL; Neal Horne (Carol) Lake City, FL; Hoyt Horne (Betty) Perry, FL; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Corbett Horne, Jr. will be conducted Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Zack Douglas officiating. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. The family ask that following interment family and friends join them at the Mason City Community Center. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025