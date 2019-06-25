Mr. Daniel Patrick Murphy, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, June 20, 2019 in the Crosslands Health and Rehab Center in Monticello, Florida, following an extended illness.
A native of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Mr. Murphy had been a resident of Lake City for the past thirty-six years. Mr. Murphy served in the United States Army First Class Airborne division and went on to work for many years with the Florida Department of Corrections as a correctional officer. In his spare time Mr. Murphy enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church here in Lake City. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Juanita and a son, Jeff Primmer.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughters, Kathy Milligan of Lake City; Carol Wright (Doug) of Ashtabula, Ohio; and Linda (Larry) Willman of Crossville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Clae Jones and Hunter Milligan of Lake City; Diana Sanders of Ashtabula, Ohio; Timmy Wright of North Carolina; Tyler Primmer, Doug Wright, Jr., Heather Willman, Michelle Wright, and Lindsey Berzins all of Ohio; Jimmy Wright of Indiana; and Ricky Willman of Tennessee. Numerous great-grandchildren and other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Murphy will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Busscher officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 in the Chapel of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories or leave messages of condolence for the family on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter from June 25 to June 26, 2019