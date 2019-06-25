Mr. Daniel Patrick Murphy

Obituary
Mr. Daniel Patrick Murphy, 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, June 20, 2019 in the Crosslands Health and Rehab Center in Monticello, Florida, following an extended illness.
A native of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Mr. Murphy had been a resident of Lake City for the past thirty-six years. Mr. Murphy served in the United States Army First Class Airborne division and went on to work for many years with the Florida Department of Corrections as a correctional officer. In his spare time Mr. Murphy enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church here in Lake City. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Juanita and a son, Jeff Primmer.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughters, Kathy Milligan of Lake City; Carol Wright (Doug) of Ashtabula, Ohio; and Linda (Larry) Willman of Crossville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Clae Jones and Hunter Milligan of Lake City; Diana Sanders of Ashtabula, Ohio; Timmy Wright of North Carolina; Tyler Primmer, Doug Wright, Jr., Heather Willman, Michelle Wright, and Lindsey Berzins all of Ohio; Jimmy Wright of Indiana; and Ricky Willman of Tennessee. Numerous great-grandchildren and other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Murphy will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Busscher officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 in the Chapel of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories or leave messages of condolence for the family on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter from June 25 to June 26, 2019
