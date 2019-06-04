Mr. David Anthony Henry, Sr., 63, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Lakehaven Nursing Home, Valdosta, GA, following an extended illness.
Mr. Henry was born March 3, 1956, in Homerville to Mary Touchton Henry, Opp, AL and the late L. B. Henry. He had worked as a truck driver for Lee Engineering and attended the Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by one son: Joshua Eugene Henry.
Survivors other than his mother, are one daughter and son-in-law: Missy & Herschel Smith, Homerville; one son: David Anthony Henry, Jr., Naylor; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol & Tom Alford, Lake City, FL and Patty & Edmond Hudson, Opp, AL; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles & Rhonda Henry, Homerville and Greg Hawg & Darlene Henry, DuPont; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A private family funeral services for Mr. Henry will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at ten oclock at the Windfield Community Center, Lake City, FL.
Interment will be in the Alford Cemetery, Lake City, FL.
Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net.
ROUNDTREE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 4, 2019