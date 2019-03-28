Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. David Jon Birchard. View Sign

Mr. David Jon Birchard, 81, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, after an extended illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Bertha Marclay Birchard. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, George and Everett Birchard. He had made Lake City his home since 1978, after moving here from New Jersey. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and volunteered many years at the V.A. Hospital and the Christian Service Center. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, music and was very active with the Enrichment Center.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Jessie Birchard, Lake City, FL; a nephew, Mark Birchard (Sherry) Lake City, FL.; a niece, Cherie LePage (Charles) Lake City, FL; a great nephew, Zane LePage, Lake City, FL; three great nieces, Jessica Birchard, Brenna Whitaker both of Lake City, FL and Jasmine Horner (Damien), Temple, TX; and one great-great niece Aella Horner, Temple, TX.

A memorial service for him will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Norman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at a later date. DEES-PARRISH FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.