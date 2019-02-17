Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Dewilton "Bud" Brooke Espenship, III, 89 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, under hospice care at Serenity Place, in Lake City. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Dewilton B. Espenship, II and Alice Widmann. Mr. Espenship had made Lake City his home since the early 1950s having moved here from Miami. He was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy. Mr. Espenship was a general contractor and owned numerous businesses in Lake City thru out his life including Uncle Buds Mobile Homes, Gator Utilities, Jiffy Junction and Espenship Construction. Mr. Espenship enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at his hunting camp and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He owned and captained a charter boat, the Trespasser, out of Jacksonville for many years. Mr. Espenship was of the catholic faith and was preceded in death by one son, David Espenship in 2012.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Espenship, Lake City; six sons, Dewilton B. Puddy Espenship IV (Brenda), Lake City, Scott Espenship (Sherri), Alachua, Scott Watley, Lake City, Chris Watley (Cricket), Live Oak, Joel Watley (Suzie), Lake City and Scooter McCraney, Daphne, AL; two brothers, Robert Bob Espenship and Jack Espenship both of Gainesville; fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 3:00 PM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel, with John Harrison officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening from 5-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

