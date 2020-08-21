1/1
Mr. Donald Anthony Guadagnoli
Mr. Donald Anthony Guadagnoli, Sr., age 77, of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, Aug. 16, in the V.A. Medical Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. Mr. Guadagnoli was born in Leavenworth, Kansas and resided in St. Petersburg, Fla. before moving to Lake City, Fla. in 1976. He was employed as assistant manager of Store #1 of S & S Food Stores for 23 years. He was a member of Christ Central Ministries and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. In his spare time he enjoyed adult coloring books.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat A. and Pearl M. Bailes Guadagnoli.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Loretta Guadagnoli of Lake City, Fla.: five daughters, Lisa Stalvey, Billie Jo Brattin, DeAnna Merriex and Jane (Sean) Teal all of Lake City, Fla. and Rose (Wayne) Stormant of White Springs, Fla.: one son, Don A. Guadagnoli, Jr. of Lake City, Fla.: four sisters, Dorothy (Bud) Burgess, Patricia (Bob) Martinez, Carol (Reid) Stevens and Sherri (Barry) Chait all of Florida: five brothers, Tom (Belinda) Guadagnoli of the Philippines, Michael Guadagnoli of Georgia, John Guadagnoli of Michigan, David (Peggy) Guadagnoli of Lake City, Fla. and Larry Guadagnoli of Florida: 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Guadagnoli will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, Lake City, Florida with Rev. Lonnie Johns, Pastor of Christ Central Ministries, officiating. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
