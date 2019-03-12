Mr. Douglas F. Major, 71, of Live Oak, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 7, 1947 to the late Gordon Ernest and Loretta Desrosiers Major. He worked as a Dump Truck Driver for many years and has been living in the Live Oak area since 2017. He was a member of the Lake City Seventh Day Adventist Church and loved working around his house and working in general. He loved spending time with his family and was known to be the nicest person you would ever meet; anyone who met him immediately like him. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over thirty years, Betty L. Major.
He is survived by two sons, George Major of Live Oak and Gordon Major (Amber) of Brevard County; sister, Dolores Whetsell, 83, of Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Tim and Emmett Major along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Celebration of life services for Mr. Douglas will be conducted on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Lake City Seventh Day Adventist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019