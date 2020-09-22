Mr. Edward Ivan Goodman, age 68, of Lake City, Florida passed away Saturday, September 19th, at North Florida Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Mr. Goodman had resided in Lake City for most of his life and enjoyed many things including kayaking and canoeing, visiting flea markets for new items to collect, and spending time with his loving family. Mr. Goodman was known to be very crafty and good with his hands. Mr. Goodman was preceded in death by his father, Robert Goodman.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 46 years, Rhonda Goodman of Lake City, Florida; His mother, Billie Throne of Tallahassee, Florida; His only child and daughter, Tosha (John) Babcock of Lafayette, Tennessee; 2 grandsons, Joshua and Chris Babcock; and one brother and two sisters also survive. Mr. Goodman will be missed dearly by his loving family.

A service will be held at a later date to honor the life of Mr. Goodman. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, Lake City, Florida is in charge of handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store