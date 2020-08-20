1/1
Mr. Edward J. "Top" Polhill
1934 - 2020
Mr. Edward J. "Top" Polhill, 86, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2020 at the Shands at University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. He was born in Lake City on July 26, 1934 to the late George W., Sr. and Mable Grace (McNair) Polhill. He was a life-long resident of Lake City and a farmer by trade. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping his family and neighbors as well as visiting his neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, George W. Polhill, Jr. (Fay Graham Polhill), Edna Lee Polhill Witt and Mildred Polhill Hunt (Elmer Hunt); and his niece and nephew, Gloria Hunt Shields and Robert G. Shields, Sr.
He is survived by his nephew, George W. Bill Polhill, III; niece, Cynthia F. Polhill; great niece, April Shields Williams; great-nephew, Robert G. Shields, Jr; great-great nieces, Brittany M. Williams and Madison G. Shields; and his great-great nephew, Connor H. Shields.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Polhill will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
