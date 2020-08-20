Mr. Edward J. "Top" Polhill, 86, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2020 at the Shands at University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. He was born in Lake City on July 26, 1934 to the late George W., Sr. and Mable Grace (McNair) Polhill. He was a life-long resident of Lake City and a farmer by trade. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping his family and neighbors as well as visiting his neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, George W. Polhill, Jr. (Fay Graham Polhill), Edna Lee Polhill Witt and Mildred Polhill Hunt (Elmer Hunt); and his niece and nephew, Gloria Hunt Shields and Robert G. Shields, Sr.
He is survived by his nephew, George W. Bill Polhill, III; niece, Cynthia F. Polhill; great niece, April Shields Williams; great-nephew, Robert G. Shields, Jr; great-great nieces, Brittany M. Williams and Madison G. Shields; and his great-great nephew, Connor H. Shields.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Polhill will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends that are unable to attend the services, the graveside service will be streamed online at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Those attending the services are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic regarding masks and social distancing.