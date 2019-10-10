Mr. Edward Jenkins, 81, of Eclectic, Alabama, former resident of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born October 13, 1937 in Lake City, Florida.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 12 at First Baptist Church of Eclectic with Dwight Law officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will start at 12 noon at the church prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Brannon Jenkins; children, Tramel (Lisa) Jenkins and Rhonda (Michael) Peaden; grandchildren, Ryan (Kimberly) Peaden, Jace Peaden, Sara Beth Peaden, Davis (Heidi) Peaden, Jack Jenkins and Shelby Jenkins; great grandchildren, Addy Greyce Peaden, Sadie Fayth Peaden, Carter Davis Peaden and Hadlee Joy Peaden; siblings, Randolph (Fran) Jenkins and T. D. (Shirley) Jenkins; and a loving extended family.
He was a member of Athens Baptist Church in Lake City, FL and attended First Baptist Church of Eclectic. He honorably served in the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of service. He also served 20 years with Civil Service. His hobbies were gardening and tractor riding but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
