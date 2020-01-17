Mr. Edward Leroy Thomas Jr., 76, passed away in the late afternoon hours, on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at his residence in Lake City, Florida.
Mr. Thomas was born July 3, 1943, in Lake City, to Catherine Elinor Kidd and the late Edward Leroy Thomas Sr. He was preceded in death by a brother: James Thomas
Mr. Thomas, a veteran of the United States Army, completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War with the 82nd and 101st Airborne.
He had worked with the VA as a cook and was of the Baptist faith. Edward was an avid collector of stamps, coins, and knives.
He is survived by his mother: Catherine Dicks; one son: Robert; two daughters: Debbie & Cathy; four sisters: Sandra Cook and her husband Larry, Joyce Cheshire and her husband Russell, Nancy Royals and her husband Eugene, and Rebecca Thomas; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorialization was by Cremation.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020