Mr. Elvin Billy Gray of Stark, Florida, transitioned during the mid-morning hours of July 10, 2020, due to a brief illness. Mr. Gray, 62 was preceded in death by his parents Frank Gray and Johnnie Mae Bennett Gray. He is also preceded in death by siblings, Sally Mae Gray, Arthur Livingston, Mary Livingston, and Elijah Gray.

He is survived by two loving sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy of love: sons, Jeffery A. Bell, Sr. (Jocokolyn), Tyrone Gray; dedicated ex-daughter-in-law, Latrice Weston; grandchildren, Kamron Gray, Kennedi Gray, LeoRick Bell, Sr., Jeffery Bell, Jr., Michael Kelly, Jr., Jakeya Bell, and Jacob Bell; great-grandchildren, LeoRick Bell, Jr. "Rudy", and Jamarien Dafney; siblings, Joe Livingston, David Gray, Annette Gray, and Barbara Lynn Hollings; lifetime partner 20+ years, Anita Chandler; special friends, Rev. Richard Chandler and Michael Chandler, and love to the extended Chandler family; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Elvin Billy Gray will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

