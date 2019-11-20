Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pine Grove Baptist Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Pine Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Tyre was born May 23, 1931, in Lake City, FL to the late Charles Tyre & Mattie Williams Tyre. He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Langford Tyre; his son: Dwight Tyre; two brothers: Ralph Tyre, Franklin Tyre; and one sister Vera Tyre Stapleton.

Mr. Tyre was retired from the Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Compliance Division where he had obtained the rank of Lieutenant of Safety Compliance & Regulations. He was a 1953 graduate of Columbia High School and he was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Tyre was also a National Guard Veteran.

Cane grinding was one of Mr. Tyres favorite pastimes. The Columbia County fair was privileged to have his cane grinding skills showcased from 1963 until the turn of the century.

Survivors are: one daughter and son in law: Connie & Woody Christie; six grandchildren: Dwight Tyre Jr., Clint Christie, Tabitha Tyre, Aaron Christie, Candace Rye, Deborah (Eddie) Ogburn; & ten great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Tyre will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Thompson officiating.

Interment will follow in Lake City Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, his wishes are for donations to be made to Haven Hospice or the Florida Baptist Children's Home through Providence Village Baptist Church.

At the family's request if you are joining us for his Celebration of life, please wear his favorite color, red!

Fond memories may be shared or sympathy expressed by signing the online registry at

