Mr. Ernest Allan Greene, 81, of Lake Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical center in Gainesville after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on April 1, 1938 to the late Cephus Ernest and Irma Lee Miller Greene. He has made the Lake City/Lake Butler area his home all of his life and was a United States Coast Guard Veteran. He was in the Construction trade all of his life, and after retirement, was still active in the trade and he often said I can fix anything, except a broken heart. He was known as a jack of all trades, and enjoyed fishing. He was also known to be very artistic. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Killebrew Greene; sister, Agnes Simmons; sister-in-law, Sarah Greene; brothers-in-law, Jim Nelson, Ray Simmons and Lynne Foret.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Richards Greene; children, Cindy Miller (Todd), Sherry Peters (Rick), Ernest Greene, Jr., and Daniel Greene; siblings, Albert Greene, Anna Pickett (Raymond), Arnold Greene, Audrey Nelson, Andrew Greene (Cheryl) and Ernestine Foret. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
A celebration of Mr. Greene's life will be conducted on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. A reception will follow at the local VFW Post 2206 after the services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019