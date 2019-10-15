Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ernest H. Ogden, 71, of Lake City, passed away Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born in Lake City on August 20, 1948 to the late Charlie Parker Ogden and Emily Register Ogden. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City where he was a 1966 graduate of Columbia High School. He worked in the Materials Lab for the Florida Department of Transportation for over 44 years and was a very active member of the Lake City Shrine Club and the Morocco Temple in Jacksonville; where he was a member of the Ballyhoo Buggy Unit. He was also a member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge #27, a volunteer with the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds and was active with the Columbia County Sheriffs Auxiliary unit. He was of the Baptist faith, and in his spare time enjoyed smoking meat, watching the Florida Gators and spending as much time with his children, and his precious grandchildren, who often called him goofy.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tracy Brown Ogden of Lake City; daughters, Kathy Ogden Jenkins and Hillary Ogden Lester (Josh) both of Lake City. Five grandchildren, Trace Jenkins, Darrell Jenkins, Reis Jenkins, Bella Lester and Brynn Lester also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Ogden will be conducted on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Hamilton officiating; interment will follow in Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Patient Transportation Fund of the Morocco Temple, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, Florida, 32224 Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at

Mr. Ernest H. Ogden, 71, of Lake City, passed away Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born in Lake City on August 20, 1948 to the late Charlie Parker Ogden and Emily Register Ogden. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City where he was a 1966 graduate of Columbia High School. He worked in the Materials Lab for the Florida Department of Transportation for over 44 years and was a very active member of the Lake City Shrine Club and the Morocco Temple in Jacksonville; where he was a member of the Ballyhoo Buggy Unit. He was also a member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge #27, a volunteer with the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds and was active with the Columbia County Sheriffs Auxiliary unit. He was of the Baptist faith, and in his spare time enjoyed smoking meat, watching the Florida Gators and spending as much time with his children, and his precious grandchildren, who often called him goofy.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tracy Brown Ogden of Lake City; daughters, Kathy Ogden Jenkins and Hillary Ogden Lester (Josh) both of Lake City. Five grandchildren, Trace Jenkins, Darrell Jenkins, Reis Jenkins, Bella Lester and Brynn Lester also survive.Funeral services for Mr. Ogden will be conducted on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Hamilton officiating; interment will follow in Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Patient Transportation Fund of the Morocco Temple, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, Florida, 32224 Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close