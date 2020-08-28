Mr. Fraze Nuddie King, 78 a former resident of Columbia County and High Springs, Florida. Went home to be with the Lord in Panama City, Florida on August 19, 2020.
Mr. Kings leaves His Wife, Children and Grandchildren and a host of other relatives to Cherish his Memory.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fort White, Florida. The Rev. Clarence Desue and Dr. Russell Allen Wright, Sr. joint Officiants. Interment will follow the Service. Arrangements are Under the Professional Care Of: "The wRight Choice." Russell Allen Wright, Sr. Mortuary 1547 Lisenby Avenue Panama City, FL 32405 (850) 640-2077. Email Condolences: rawsrmort@comcast.net
