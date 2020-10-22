Mr. Frederick Bedell, 60, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020. He was born June 14, 1960 in Long Island, New York to Robert and Marilyn Bedell.
Fred moved to Gainesville, Florida and loved the Gators. In 1989, he met the love of his life, Debbie Bedell. While living in Orlando, they enjoyed visiting all the magical theme parks and Florida beaches with their sons, Joseph and Steven. In 1999, the family moved to Lake City, Florida where Fred worked at UPS, CNB and later with his friends at Nextran Trucking for over fifteen years. He enjoyed reading thrillers and had an extensive knowledge of comics. The Incredible Hulk was his favorite. At home, he loved watching movies with his family and tending to his plants and garden. Family was the most important thing to Fred. He was always looking for ways to show his love by sending messages that he was thinking of them or buying gifts (sometimes for toys or clothes that would not be used for years to come!). Fred was predeceased by his father, Robert Bedell and his brother, Bob Bedell.
Mr. Bedell is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Bedell; sons Joseph (Whitney) Bedell and Steven (Sarah) Bedell; granddaughter, Zoe Ling Bedell; grandson, Brody Bedell; mother, Marilyn Bedell; sister, Karen Bootle; special nephew, Jason (Terra) Bootle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Steve) Summers, Barbara (Gerald) Ballenger, Lee Summers, Glenda (Joe) Seale, Joseph Smith, Selma Jean Power, Bonnie Sue (James) Weaver, Wayne (Sidney) Summers; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
A Celebration of Life for Fred will be held in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 1:30PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com