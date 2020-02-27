Mr. Garry Whitehead, age 62, of Lake City, FL passed away Tuesday, February 25 in the Shands at University of Florida Medical Center, Gainesville, FL following an extended illness. He was born in Gainesville, FL and lived in Jacksonville, FL before moving to Lake City, FL 22 years ago. Mr. Whitehead was employed as a brick mason and was the owner of Whitehead Custom Masonry for over 11 years. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and NASCAR racing.
Mr. Whitehead was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Ruby Collier Whitehead, sister, Joanne Dixon and brother, Leon Whitehead.
He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Izell of Jasper, FL, Ashley Whitehead and Brandy Sirmans both of Lake City, FL: companion, Veranda Lee of Lake City, FL: one sister, Gayle Whitehead of Tallahassee, FL: one brother, Steve Whitehead of Pensacola, FL. Six grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Whitehead will be held at 3:30 P.M., Friday, February 28, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Hazel, Pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow the funeral services in Scott Cemetery, Columbia County, FL. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 2:30 to 3:30, Friday, (one hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 SW Main Blvd. Lake City, FL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020