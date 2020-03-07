Mr. Gary Stone, 55, of Lake City, passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 31, 1964 to Larry and Jesseline Stone.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Tammy Stone, Lake City; his sons, Gary Shae Donald Stone, Lake City, Garrett Cory Stone, Green Cove Springs, and step-son, Trevor Newby, Lake City; and two grandchildren, Naidyn and Annistyn Stone.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020