Mr. Gerald Fletcher "Jerry" Greene, 70, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1040 in Gainesville, Florida. He was the father of two loving children and a very loving husband. He is preceded in death by his father, Claude Francis Greene, Sr. and mother, Annie Lee Williams Greene. He is also preceded in death by his brother, William Ray Greene.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rhoden Greene; two sons and their wives, John and Barbara Boone, and Ken and Tammy Boone; brother, Claude Greene and his daughter Kim. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.
An intimate memorial service will be conducted at a later date in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL, 32606, or give online at beyourhaven.org. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019