Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Green
Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Green, 69, of Lake City, passed away on August 13, 2020. Mr. Green was born September 1, 1950 to Alfred and Maydee Green.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Lake City, Florida. He was a man who loved the Lord and was a dedicated member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and working on the farm with his dad when he was younger. Jerry was predeceased by his parents.
Mr. Green is survived by his sister, Carol Green, Lake City, Florida and his brother, Bill (Maryann) Green, Palatka, Florida.
Mr. Green's funeral service was conducted by Pastor Ronald Thompson on Sunday, August 17, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was laid to rest in Corinth Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
