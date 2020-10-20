Mr. Hal Crews, 71, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Dade City, FL on November 29, 1948 to the late Harold Calvin Crews and Madria Mizell Crews. He was of the Methodist faith and has lived in Lake City for the past 48 years, moving here from the Waycross, Georgia area. He worked for a number of years with the Southern Wood Company, Occidental and Suwannee River Log Homes before retiring after 16 years with the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners as the Maintenance Supervisor. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and coaching baseball and football; and watching college football.
He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Pat Wells Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Peeples Crews of Lake City; children, Shae Wilcox (Jay) of Rincon, GA, Chad Crews (Kelli) of Lake City, Brian Crews (Kendra) of Lake City and Lee Crews of Lake City; brother, Don Crews (Jeanne) of Folkston, GA. Seven grandchildren, Kayla Knight (Jamie), Justin Wilcox, Gavin Crews, Macy Crews, Ansley Crews, Kensley Crews and Ace Crews; along with one great-grandson, Bryson Knight; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Hal will be conducted on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Chris Jones officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the graveside service) at the funeral home. For those that wish to attend the services, CDC protocols are encouraged to be followed regarding masks. For those that are unable to attend the services, a live stream of the graveside services can be found by going to Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory's Facebook page the day of the service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.