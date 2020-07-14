Mr. Hezekiah Wally Wallace, age 83, after a long full life, was finally taken home after a seven year fight with dementia on Sunday, July 12, at his residence. He was born in Genova, West Virginia and resided in Rochester Hills, Michigan before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1994. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with GMC Truck & Coach, Pontiac, Michigan for 34 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Church of God and enjoyed wood working and going to flea markets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maryland and Bessie Watts Wallace and one grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Fran Wallace of Lake City, Fla.: two daughters, Olive Hadley of Lake City, Fla. and Karen Panoff of Chesterfield, Michigan: two sons, James Wallace and Charles Wallace both of Lake City, Florida: one brother, Hurston Wallace of Lake Orion, Michigan: Five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren also survive.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Wallace will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, in the Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, Florida with Rev. George Fulgham officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Please consider memorials to the Cancer Society
or the American Dementia Society
. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. MAIN BLVD., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.#.