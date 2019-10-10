Mr. Homer Elbert Jolley Sr., 81, passed away October 5, 2019 at his residence in Lake City, Florida.
Homer was born June 19, 1938, in Homerville, GA to the late Carlie Hillman Jolley Sr. & Bernice Irene (Lang) Jolley. He was married to Sherry Dianne (Sexton) Jolley for 16 years. He worked with the City of Lake City for 22 years before retiring.
Survived by: Siblings: Lola Rea Bland (Charles), Alva Nita Chisholm, Isaac Alvin Jolley (Linda) Children: Hilda Jean Albritton, Billy E. Jolley (Cynthia), Homer E. Jolley Jr. (Kathy), Andrew Jolley (Lynette) Stepchildren: Tim Sexton, Michelle Rourks (Joey) 13 Grandchildren 17 Great-Grandchildren.
Preceded By: (Parents) Carlie Hillman Jolley Sr, Bernice Irene Jolley (Lang)(Siblings) William Arlis Jolley, Carlie Hillman Jolley Jr, Jessie Elton Jolley, Charles Richard Jolley (Stepchild) John Sexton (Great Grandson) Ryan Michael Jolley.
Funeral services for Mr. Jolley will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10am in the memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
The family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at the funeral home.
Please share any fond memories on the online registry at http://www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com/
DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019