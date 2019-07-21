Mr. Jack S. Hinson, Sr., 57, of St. George, Georgia, (formerly of Callahan and Macclenny) passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday evening, July 13, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Mr. Hinson was born in Jacksonville but moved to Baker County in 1974 where he lived until 2007 when he and his family relocated to St. George. Mr. Hinson was a wire strander with Florida Wire and Cable until an accident caused him to be disabled. He was an honorably discharged veteran having served in the United States Army. He attended the Christian Fellowship Church in Macclenny, Florida. Mr. Hinson was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars and the University of Florida Gators play football.
Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wendy Hinson; sons, Bryan (Grace) Hinson and Kyle Hinson, a daughter, Brandi Hinson all of St. George, GA; a step-daughter, Stephanie Brooks (Jake) of Alabama; brothers, Bill Hinson (Jackie) Macclenny, FL; John (Evon) Hinson of Taylor, FL and a sister, Sharon (Larry) Parrish of Glen St. Mary, Florida. Five grandchildren also survive.
Services for Mr. Hinson were conducted at Noon on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. The family received friends prior to the service. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 21, 2019