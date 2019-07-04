Mr. Jackie L. Fair, 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 at his home in Lake City, FL.
Mr. Fair, the son of Jack and Jewell Fair (deceased), was born on Dec. 4, 1952 at Ft. McClellan Army Hospital, Fort McClellan, Alabama. He served in the United Sates Army from 1972 until his discharge in 1978. Mr. Fair was employed by both Aero Corp. and Sikorsky as an aircraft mechanic until his retirement.
He is survived by one son, John Fair (Melissa) of Ft. White, Fl, two sisters, Cooky Altman of Lake City, Fl and Judy Fair of Charlotte, N.C. His two brothers, Mike (Danielle) and Ricky (LeAnne), both reside in Lake City, Fl. Mr. Fair is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial was held as a tribute to Mr. Fair.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 4, 2019