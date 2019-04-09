Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jackie L. Trowell. View Sign



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy Wilks Trowell; sons, Lonnie Jack Trowell and Lee Allen Trowell; a daughter, Melinda Elaine Trowell; brothers, Ronnie Trowell and Johnny Trowell(Jackie); a sister, Mary Rice and grandchildren, Logan Anthony Trowell and Caleb Lee Tillman all of Lake City.

Funeral services for Mr. Trowell will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Cemetery (located north of White Springs on the Woodpecker Route). The family will receive friends from 5-7 Monday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234 Please leave fond memories and messages of condolence online at Mr. Jackie L. Trowell, 63, of Lake City passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Lake City, Mr. Trowell was the son of the late Lonnie and Pauline Morgan Trowell. Mr. Trowell worked mainly in the mobile home manufacturing business beginning his career with Guerdon Mobile Homes. He also was a self-employed timber harvester owning and operating his own logging business. In his spare time Mr. Trowell enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Trowell was preceded in death by a daughter Aubrey Elaine Trowell.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy Wilks Trowell; sons, Lonnie Jack Trowell and Lee Allen Trowell; a daughter, Melinda Elaine Trowell; brothers, Ronnie Trowell and Johnny Trowell(Jackie); a sister, Mary Rice and grandchildren, Logan Anthony Trowell and Caleb Lee Tillman all of Lake City.Funeral services for Mr. Trowell will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Cemetery (located north of White Springs on the Woodpecker Route). The family will receive friends from 5-7 Monday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234 Please leave fond memories and messages of condolence online at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

386-752-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close