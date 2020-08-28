Mr. James Allen "Jim" Garcia, age 75, of Lake City, Florida died Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. Mr. Garcia was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee and moved to Lake City, Florida in 1968. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry for most of his life. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and enjoyed making model ships to display in glass bottles and loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Mildred Epps Garcia and two sisters, Millie and Christine. He is survived by his wife, Carlon Garcia of Lake City, Florida: his children, Angela Garcia and Mary Garcia of Lake City, Florida and Rowena Garcia of Tallahassee, Florida, Brenda (Kevin) Albritton, Bill Harvey and John (Misty) Harvey all of Lake City, Florida: two sisters, Sharon Morgan of Lake City, Florida and Donna Focht of Three Rivers, Michigan: three brothers, John Garcia, Bobby Garcia and Mike Garcia: Seventeen grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Garcia will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, Aug. 31, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Brother Stephen Jones of the First Full Gospel Church officiating. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Sunday, Aug.30, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. MAIN Blvd., Lake City, Florida.#.

