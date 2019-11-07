Mr. James "Boo-Boo" Watkins, Jr. age 74, resident of Lake City, Florida passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lake City Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Mrs. Bundella and Mr. James L. Watkins,Sr. He was preceded in death also by his wife Mrs. Mamie S. Watkins, four siblings; Shirley Watkins, Sadie Williams, Linda Hill and Samuel Brown.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his son: Terrance Watkins and daughter Sharon (Ricky) Guyden; four (4) grandchilden, one (1) great-grandchild; Brother Eddie (Charlene) Brown; sisters Willie Mae Brooks, Mattie Ruth Roberson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr James Watkins, Jr. will be held 11:00am Saturday November 9, 2019 at Community Revival Center 228 N Patterson Street, Lake City, FL., Elder Clyde Douglas Sr., Eulogist. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday November 8, 2019 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019