Mr. James Foote, Jr. age 92 resident of Lake City, FL. passed away June 14, 2019 at Solaris Health Care due to an extended illness.

He was born in Union, South Carolina to the late Mr. James Foote, Sr and Mrs. Julianne Gafney Foote.

He was a member of Salvation Holiness Church under the Christian Leadership of Bishop Dr. Kenneth Troupe.

He was married to Eula Mae Foote who preceded him in death along with his daughter Susie M. Foote, sons Harry Lane, James Charles Foote and brother Johnny Foote.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughters; Linda M. Yates, Gertrude Walker and step-daughter Shirlay (Willie) Jackson. Nine (9) grand children, eight (8) great-grand children one (1) great niece and a host of nieces, nephew and sorrowing friends.

Graveside service for Mr. James Foote, Jr. will be held Thursday 10:00am June 20,2019 at the Garden of Rest Cemetery Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL. with Evangelist Gwen Allen officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N E Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Willis O. Cooper, L. F. D.