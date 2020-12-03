1/1
Mr. James Franklin Register
Mr. James Franklin Register, age 77, of Lake City, Florida died Tuesday, December 1, at his residence following a brief illness. Mr. Register has spent most of his life living here and spent 40 years with the Department of Transportation before retiring. Mr. Register attended The Refuge of Live Oak and the Abundant Life of Lake City Church as well. Mr. Register loved his dog Buster and his three cats and in the past enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Register and his sister, Myrtle Lee.
Mr. Register is survived by his two daughters, Mia (Joe) Jackson of High Springs, Florida and Heather (Nick) Kirby of Lake City, Florida: Three brothers, Edward (Kathleen) Register of Lake City, Florida, Donald (Kathy) Register of Lake City, Florida, and John Paul (Becky) Register of White Springs, Florida: Two sisters, Evelyn (Tommy) Lindsey of White Springs, Florida, and Betty Jean (Pat) McDaniel of White Springs, Florida: Two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Register will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, December 4, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, Florida with Rev. Wendy Douglas of The Refuge in Live Oak officiating assisted by Rev. Cagney Tanner of the Abundant Life Church of Lake City. Interment will be in Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, December 3 at Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, Florida. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
