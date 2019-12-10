Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Horace Montgomery, Mr. Mont, 86, of Lake City died at his home on Alligator Lake on Saturday, December 07, 2019. Born March 14, 1933 to parents, Reverend Edwin F. Montgomery, Sr. and Margaret Horton Montgomery, he was the youngest of three boys. He followed the example of his parents and brothers in giving his life to the service of others. He dedicated his life to his teaching, his church, and his community. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his older brothers, Edwin, Jr. and David, and Davids wife Theta.

He is survived by his sister in law, June Montgomery (wife of Edwin); four nephews, Edwin Montgomery, III (Jennifer), Joe Montgomery (Rebekah), Jim Montgomery (Cynthia), and Alan Montgomery (Carole); niece, Janet Montgomery Hughes (Tim); four grand nephews, seven grand nieces, and four great grand nephews. James extended the Montgomery family to include several other families, none closer than the Ives family: Tommy, Patty, Bruce, Tricia, and Mary Ann for which the family is very grateful.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Montgomery will he held on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, 697 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025. A reception will immediately follow at the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, James and his family have requested donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 469, Lake City, FL 32056.

