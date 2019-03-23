Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. James Marvin Boutwell, Sr., 85, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Forest Home, Alabama to the late Ospin Marvin and Leoder Lovett Boutwell. He has made Lake City his home for the past forty-seven years, moving here from the Pensacola area, where he finished his schooling in Jay, Florida. He worked for the Florida State Prison where he retired from and was a member of the Lake City Church of God.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Boutwell; son, Jamie Boutwell, daughters, Wendy Peavy (Steve), Kim Moore (Gary) and Beejay Palmer (John); brother, Mack Boutwell; ten grandchildren along with sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Boutwell will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with his Nephew, Rev. Brian Boutwell and Rev. Carl Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in his private family cemetery on his homestead. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Mr. James Marvin Boutwell, Sr., 85, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Forest Home, Alabama to the late Ospin Marvin and Leoder Lovett Boutwell. He has made Lake City his home for the past forty-seven years, moving here from the Pensacola area, where he finished his schooling in Jay, Florida. He worked for the Florida State Prison where he retired from and was a member of the Lake City Church of God.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Boutwell; son, Jamie Boutwell, daughters, Wendy Peavy (Steve), Kim Moore (Gary) and Beejay Palmer (John); brother, Mack Boutwell; ten grandchildren along with sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.Funeral services for Mr. Boutwell will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with his Nephew, Rev. Brian Boutwell and Rev. Carl Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in his private family cemetery on his homestead. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Funeral Home Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home

3596 South Highway 441

Lake City , FL 32025

(386) 752-1954 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close