Mr. James Michael Mike Rich, age 69, of Lake Butler, FL went home to Jesus on Monday, October 28, 2019. Mr. Rich was born on November 5, 1949, in Bonifay, FL to the late Willie B and Bonnie Land Rich. He resided in Bonifay for over 60 years before he and his wife relocated to Lake Butler to be close to their daughters and families. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Emery Rich, on August 12, 1972. During their 47 years of marriage, they were blessed with three daughters and ten grandchildren.

Mr. Rich was a graduate of the University of Florida College of Agriculture and Life Sciences where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Years later, he obtained a Masters Degree from Florida State University in Educational Leadership. He taught agriculture and science for 35 years. He enjoyed spending the past two years teaching Marine Biology at Columbia High School in Lake City, FL where he had several friendships that he cherished greatly.

Mr. Rich had a passion for all things agriculture. He loved teaching his grandchildren about raising livestock and farming. He was excited to see his grandchildren learn how to raise and show cattle, goats, and hogs.

Mr. Rich is preceded in death by his parents, sister Willa Dean

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at The Cross Church on Friday, November 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME. 386-496-2008.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given in Mr. Rich's name to the Florida FFA Foundation at 5000 Firetower Road, Haines City, FL 33844 or via online at https://donorbox.org/flffafoundationdonate

