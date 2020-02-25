Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Robinson. View Sign Service Information Mizell's Funeral Home 365 NW Washington Street Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3166 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Robinson, Jr., age 74, a resident of Lake City, Fl. Passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Solaris Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.

James was the son of the late Mr. James Robinson Sr. and the late Mrs. Lillian Tyree Robinson.

James was also preceded in death by his three sisters; Mrs. Josephine Ellison, Mrs. Viola Perry, and Mrs. Alice Thurman. He leaves to cherish his memories his younger brother, Mr. Johnnie Robinson, Chicago, Illinois and devoted sister Ms Betty Robinson, Lake City, Fl.

Devoted Aunt; Mrs. Anvlee Robinson of East St. Louis, Illinois, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10am to 11am at Mizell Funeral Home Chapel, 365 Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055.

Brother Dwight Law, and Deacon Amos Nelson, will provide the Eulogy. Interment immediately following Visitation in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

In lieu of cards and flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in the name of James Robinson, Jr to Columbia County Senior Services Lifestyle Enrichment Center P.O. Box 1772, Lake City Florida 32056.

Arrangements entrusted to: MIZELL FUNERAL HOME. Mr. James Robinson, Jr., age 74, a resident of Lake City, Fl. Passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Solaris Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.James was the son of the late Mr. James Robinson Sr. and the late Mrs. Lillian Tyree Robinson.James was also preceded in death by his three sisters; Mrs. Josephine Ellison, Mrs. Viola Perry, and Mrs. Alice Thurman. He leaves to cherish his memories his younger brother, Mr. Johnnie Robinson, Chicago, Illinois and devoted sister Ms Betty Robinson, Lake City, Fl.Devoted Aunt; Mrs. Anvlee Robinson of East St. Louis, Illinois, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10am to 11am at Mizell Funeral Home Chapel, 365 Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055.Brother Dwight Law, and Deacon Amos Nelson, will provide the Eulogy. Interment immediately following Visitation in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.In lieu of cards and flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in the name of James Robinson, Jr to Columbia County Senior Services Lifestyle Enrichment Center P.O. Box 1772, Lake City Florida 32056.Arrangements entrusted to: MIZELL FUNERAL HOME. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close