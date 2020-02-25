Mr. James Robinson, Jr., age 74, a resident of Lake City, Fl. Passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Solaris Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.
James was the son of the late Mr. James Robinson Sr. and the late Mrs. Lillian Tyree Robinson.
James was also preceded in death by his three sisters; Mrs. Josephine Ellison, Mrs. Viola Perry, and Mrs. Alice Thurman. He leaves to cherish his memories his younger brother, Mr. Johnnie Robinson, Chicago, Illinois and devoted sister Ms Betty Robinson, Lake City, Fl.
Devoted Aunt; Mrs. Anvlee Robinson of East St. Louis, Illinois, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10am to 11am at Mizell Funeral Home Chapel, 365 Washington Street, Lake City, FL.32055.
Brother Dwight Law, and Deacon Amos Nelson, will provide the Eulogy. Interment immediately following Visitation in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in the name of James Robinson, Jr to Columbia County Senior Services Lifestyle Enrichment Center P.O. Box 1772, Lake City Florida 32056.
Arrangements entrusted to: MIZELL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020