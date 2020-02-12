Mr. James Wesley "Jim" Crews
Mr. James Wesley "Jim" Crews, age 74, of Tallahassee, Florida died Friday, Feb. 8, in the V.A. Medical Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. He was born in Gainesville, Florida and lived in Lake City, Florida for many years. He graduated from Columbia High School and Lake City Community College. He was also a graduate of Florida State University School of Accounting. He moved to Tallahassee, Fla. in 1994 and worked many years as an internal auditor with the Department of Corrections and the Department of Revenue, Tallahassee, Florida. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla. and the Certified Fraud Examiners of Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Audrey Mae O'Neal Crews.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda Sapp Crews of Tallahassee, Fla.: his son, Robert Wesley Crews of Raleigh, N.C.: step-son, Michael Eugene Gramling of Monticello, Fla.: two sisters, Frankie Davis and Margie Gill both of Lake City, Fla.: Five grandchildren also survive.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Crews will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida with Rev. Alan Dial officiating.
GUERRY FUNERL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020