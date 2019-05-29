Mr. Jason Michael Bowers, 36, passed away May, 23, 2019 at his residence following an accident. He is the son of Jerome Carter and Sherry Butcher. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Betty Jean Butcher, great grandmother Gladys Belle Davis and great grandfather Rev. C.B. Davis. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, spending time with his family and growing a garden, especially different types of peppers, and was an avid Florida Gator Fan.

He is survived by his wife Christina Michelle Homan Bowers, Live Oak, FL; three daughters Mckenzie Nadine Ganas, Julianna Leigh Bowers and Isabella Renee Bowers all of Live Oak, FL; three brothers Richard Joseph Butcher, Sr. , Stephen Howard Butcher, and Joseph Brookes Bowers, one sister Sonja Westbrook, five nephews and seven nieces; his grandfather Fred Richard Butcher, father and mother in law Chad Hanners and Melissa Homan and a brother in law John Homan, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Tommy Thigpen Officiating . Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Lake City is in charge of all arrangements 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.