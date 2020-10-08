Mr. JB Jennings, Jr. entered into "Eternal Rest" peacefully on Wednesday September 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Mrs. Bertha Jennings Dotson and the late Mr. JB Jennings, Sr who was born on September 02,1960.

He was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1978 and continued his education at Florida Gateway College and Saint Leo University. He received his Master Degree in Business.He was also a proud member of the Saint Leo University Alumni.

He was in the United States Army as a Drill Sergeant, on the NEF Team during his 20 years of service, was employed at the V. A. Medical Center as a Program Specialist in the Research Department for forty years and was in very active in the community affairs.

Mr. JB Jennings was preceded in death by his siblings; Sylvester Jennings, Raymond Jennings, Johnnie Jennings, Lenard Jennings and Dorothy Jennings Jones.

Mr. JB Jennings,Jr. leaves to cherish his memories, his loving,devoted wife and caretaker Mrs. Janice Jennings, daughter; Lekeysha (Marquis) Harrell, grandchildren; L'Tarvius, Stephen and Faith. Siblings; Christine (Kenneth) Latham, Gloria J. (Rusty) Brooks, Phillisteen (Lester) Reese, Francine (DeWayne) Jackson, Earl (Cathy) Jennings, Charles (Tina) Jennings and Joe (Terri) Jennings. Aunt Mrs. Bessie Mae Newton. Sister and brother-in laws; Sadie (Eranest) Thomas, Kenneth (Mary) McGuire, Charlotte (Tryone ) Brinson, Alferlonder Kelsey, Willie Means III, Anthony Means, Timothy Means, Shelia McGuire, Joanna Bing, Dr. Aquilla McGuire (Kenric) Mays, Abigail Steele, Kensha McGuire and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Mr. JB Jennings, Jr. walk through visitation will be held Friday October 9,2020 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel for family and friends.

Service will be held Saturday 11:00am October10, 2020 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 1015 SW Birley Ave, Lake City, Florida 32024, Reverend Wyndell Wallace,Pastor/ Eulogist. Interment will be held 9:00am Monday, October 12,2020 at The Florida National Veterans Cemetery,6503 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell Florida,33513.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store