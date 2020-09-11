Mr. Jeffrey Alan "Jeff" Ottinger, age 55, of Lake City, Florida died Monday, Sept. 7, at his residence following a sudden illness. Mr. Ottinger had resided in Lake City, Florida all of his life. He worked as a fork lift driver with Homes of Merit and also was a brick mason and truss builder with Builders First Choice of Lake City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to country music and splitting wood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Ottinger.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Fay (Wes) Faris of Lake City, Fla.: his mother, Nancy Tatum of Lake City, Fla.: five siblings, Melinda (Billy) Johnson, Michal Sam Ottinger and Edward Mitchel Ottiinger all of Lake City, Fla., Mark Ottinger of St. Marys, Georgia and Melody (John) Lawley of Tacoma, Wa.: special friend, Donna Hall of Branford, Fla.: uncle, Jack Markham of Lake City, Fla.: Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Ottinger will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, Sept. 14, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida#ida

