Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jerry Lee Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jerry Lee Barnes, 68, passed away on September 2, 2019 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Floyd Lindberg and Edna Virginia Harrup Barnes. He was preceded in death by one brother Tommy Barnes. He enjoyed farming and collecting and touring the local junk yards. He worked side by side with his family on their farm.

He loved to spend time with his family, He loved and supported the community in which he lived very much.

He is survived by his wife of forty- one years: Janet Corbin Barnes, OBrien, FL; two sons: Jay Barnes (Amanda), Jeffery Barnes (April) OBrien, FL; three daughters: Kim Cannon (Dean), OBrien, FL, Carla Cannon (Tim) OBrien, FL, Jessica Young (Andy) O Brien, FL; one sister: Darlene Barnes; four brothers: Larry Barnes (Belinda), Wayne Barnes (Brenda), David Barnes, Wesley Barnes (Jackie), eleven grandchildren: Kyle, Delani, Trevor, Kinleigh, Dara, Gavin, Dawson, Anseligh, Addison, Easton and Brantley.

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Barnes will be conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Branford. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Family Life Center in Branford.

Please sign the guestbook at

DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements. Mr. Jerry Lee Barnes, 68, passed away on September 2, 2019 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Floyd Lindberg and Edna Virginia Harrup Barnes. He was preceded in death by one brother Tommy Barnes. He enjoyed farming and collecting and touring the local junk yards. He worked side by side with his family on their farm.He loved to spend time with his family, He loved and supported the community in which he lived very much.He is survived by his wife of forty- one years: Janet Corbin Barnes, OBrien, FL; two sons: Jay Barnes (Amanda), Jeffery Barnes (April) OBrien, FL; three daughters: Kim Cannon (Dean), OBrien, FL, Carla Cannon (Tim) OBrien, FL, Jessica Young (Andy) O Brien, FL; one sister: Darlene Barnes; four brothers: Larry Barnes (Belinda), Wayne Barnes (Brenda), David Barnes, Wesley Barnes (Jackie), eleven grandchildren: Kyle, Delani, Trevor, Kinleigh, Dara, Gavin, Dawson, Anseligh, Addison, Easton and Brantley.Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Barnes will be conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Branford. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Family Life Center in Branford.Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com. DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close