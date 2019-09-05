Mr. Jerry Lee Barnes, 68, passed away on September 2, 2019 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Floyd Lindberg and Edna Virginia Harrup Barnes. He was preceded in death by one brother Tommy Barnes. He enjoyed farming and collecting and touring the local junk yards. He worked side by side with his family on their farm.
He loved to spend time with his family, He loved and supported the community in which he lived very much.
He is survived by his wife of forty- one years: Janet Corbin Barnes, OBrien, FL; two sons: Jay Barnes (Amanda), Jeffery Barnes (April) OBrien, FL; three daughters: Kim Cannon (Dean), OBrien, FL, Carla Cannon (Tim) OBrien, FL, Jessica Young (Andy) O Brien, FL; one sister: Darlene Barnes; four brothers: Larry Barnes (Belinda), Wayne Barnes (Brenda), David Barnes, Wesley Barnes (Jackie), eleven grandchildren: Kyle, Delani, Trevor, Kinleigh, Dara, Gavin, Dawson, Anseligh, Addison, Easton and Brantley.
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Barnes will be conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Branford. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Family Life Center in Branford.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019