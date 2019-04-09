Mr. Jessie Drue Williams, Jr., age 71, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, April 5, in the V.A. Medical Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. Mr. Williams was born in Lake City, Florida and lived in Lakeland, Florida before moving back to Lake City many years ago. He worked and retired as electrician with PCS, White Springs, Florida for over thirty years. He was a Vietnam Army veteran and was an avid fox hunter and was inducted into the Florida State Fox Hunters Hall of Fame in 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie D. and Jeanette M. Waters Williams, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Pam Williams of Lake City, Florida; Two daughters, Dana (Donald) Jacoby of Lakeland, Florida and Kelly (Charles) Brackin of White Springs, Florida; Two sons, Brian Williams and Tyler Williams both of Lake City, Florida; One sister, Sharon (John) Harris of Homosassa, Florida; one brother, Chuck Jeff) Floyd of Lake Butler, Florida; Ten grandchildren also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Williams will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 10, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Mr. Jeffrey Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Union County, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, April 9, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019