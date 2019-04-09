Mr. J.J. Harris III

Mr. J.J. Harris, III, age 69, of Fort White, Florida died Wednesday, April 3, at his residence following a long illness. He was born in Crescent City, Florida and lived in Apopka, Florida before moving to Fort White, Florida 20 years ago. He worked as a third generation master plumber most of his life and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the VFW Post #2206 of Lake City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Donna Carol Harris of Fort White, Florida: Two Daughters, Christine Harris and Kimberly Eiland: Two sons, Charles Harris and David Eiland: Grandchildren, Micheal Hamrick, Sean Hamrick, Brett Hamrick, Daniel Eiland, Justin (Miranda) Long, Corbin Harris, Savanah Eiland, Jessica Long and Jordan Harris: One great-granddaughter, Cora Whitney: Siblings, Michael Harris, Douglas (Pamela) Harris, Jeannie Collins, Deborah Cox Bertini, Sharon Cox (Douglas) Cohen, Richard Harris, Edward Harris, Pansy Wheelhouse, Peggy Hrabal and Sandy Hearne. A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Harris will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 12, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Mr. Manny Adams speaking a eulogy. Final disposition will be by cremation. A reception will follow at 1 P.M. at VFW Post #2206, 343 Forest Lawn Way, Lake City, Florida. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019
