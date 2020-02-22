Mr. John Bell Shipp, 84, of Lake City, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at his home. Mr. Shipp was born on May 6, 1935 to John and Sadie Shipp. A native of Frankville, Alabama, Mr. Shipp had been a resident of Lake City for the past seventy years. He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army in 1962. He spent his life working in lumber and masonry. Mr. Shipp enjoyed working in the sawmill, farming and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Shipp is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Vickie Shipp, Lake City, FL; his sons, Justin, Steve, Sam, Brian and John Shipp, Lake City, FL, Mike Shipp, Wellborn, FL; his daughter, Pam Shipp, Lake City, FL; his brother, Jerry Shipp, Lake City, FL; his sister, Eleanor Keen, St. Augustine, FL; sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by four brothers, Ludie, Calvin, Bobby and Leo Shipp.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM in the chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Huntsville Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-365-8191. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020